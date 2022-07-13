Allan Jesus discloses audio and says that Falcão’s company offered money to Luva de Pedreiro’s family

In an interview with the YouTube channel ‘Cara a Tapa’, by journalist Rica Perrone, businessman Allan Jesus defended himself against the accusations and presented audios in which, according to him, people connected to the Former futsal player Falcão, new agent for Luvaoffered money to Iran Ferreira’s family while he still had a professional bond with the young man.

Allan claims that after some refusals to partner with Falcão’s company, the influencer’s father, Seu Vadinho, would have been ‘harassed’ by the group. After the episode, Seu Vadinho would have forwarded an audio of an alleged member to Falcão’s company, in which she offered a sum of money.

– On March 3rd, Iran’s father sent me the audio of a person who tried to offer them hidden money. They go straight to the father, who had a very correct attitude, at that time, he forwards me the audio (of the message).

In the voice message shown by Allan Jesus, a woman expresses her desire to present Glova de Pedreiro with a shirt autographed by Falcão and that they would be willing to pay for the accessory to be sent, without any publicity on top of the action. However, unbeknownst to Iran’s former manager.

According to Allan Jesus, the group’s approach would have started with a request for a video recording of Luva de Pedreira for a child. In which the businessman would not have spoken out against, but rather, the partnership in a commercial action between the parties, which according to Allan, would be a betting site.

FALCÃO ALREADY TALKED ABOUT AUDIO

The former athlete commented on the audio that was partially released in an interview with Roberto Cabrini, on Record. At the time, he denied any possible enticement.

– He says we manipulated the boy’s live, we didn’t do that. The boy spoke to me the day after the live. He (Allan Jesus) puts an audio on there (in the interview), which I don’t know who he belongs to. If I have direct contact with the boy, how can I send someone who offers a shirt, pay to give the shirt, if I have his contact?