Allan Jesus makes revelations about the housing of the Luva de Pedreiro family

The businessman Allan Jesus revealed, during his interview with journalist Rica Perronethat the family of Iran Ferreira, the ‘Mason’s Glove Face’, no longer reside in the same place. According to the young influencer’s former agent, Luva and his parents left the region of Tábua, a village in the city of Quijingue, in the interior of Bahia, still in March.

Allan explains that the family came to the capital of Rio de Janeiro and that they only went to Tábua sporadically. According to him, the change was motivated by professional logistics.

– The story of living in Rio de Janeiro came and Bahia became a place for him (Luva) to take a vacation – he says.

Asked by Rica Perrone about the rumors that he would not have taken Iran out of the old house, Allan Jesus decided to detail what his plans were for the influencer’s career.

– We built a narrative. We had a character that was selling very well on the internet. That (Iran’s old house) was a video rental. We have many examples of other (content) creators who spent years exploring this narrative – emphasizes the entrepreneur, who continues to justify his idea.

– I explained to him (Glova de Pedreiro), who bought the idea. Dude, from the moment people see that they don’t need to help you anymore, they’ll stop helping you – she says.

In the course of the conversation, Allan guarantees that he has proof of residence that shows Luva’s move to Rio. The former agent explains that Iran Ferreira and her parents were living in the house of influencer Victor Melo. The digital content creator was successful on the web for his interpretations of famous characters in everyday situations. On Instagram alone, Victor Melo has 3.7 million followers.

The influencer’s name appears in the contract that Luva signed with ASJ Consultoria (Allan Jesus’ company). The distribution of profits happened as follows: 45% for Jesus; 45% for Mason’s Glove; 10% for Victor Melo.