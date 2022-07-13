Amazon promises BRL 4,600 off on MacBook Air

The long-awaited Prime Day 2022 has arrived and Amazon is promoting a series of deals on electronics from different brands, including Apple. Among the products offered is the Macbook Air with a 35% discount.

According to Amazon, Prime subscribers save BRL 4,600 when purchasing a notebook (offer link). The promotional price is valid until the night of this Wednesday (13) or while stocks last.

The model offered is the MacBook Air in space gray, with a 13-inch Retina display and which comes with Apple’s M1 processor. Even though it is a compact notebook, the CPU is 8 cores, which offers 5 times faster performance for demanding apps and games, as well as the ability to perform heavy tasks like editing videos in professional quality.

The MacBook Air also has 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. The design is slim, has fanless silent cooling technology and a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels.

The keyboard has backlit keys with ambient light sensor, which facilitates typing in low light. In addition, you can access useful features with the pre-programmed shortcuts.

In connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6, which offers transfer rates of up to 1.2 Gbps. It also features Thunderbolt technology, which integrates data transfer, charging and video output in the same port.

In the Prime Day offer, the MacBook Air costs BRL 8,399 – which can be paid in up to 12 installments of BRL 699.99 –, remembering that this offer is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.

For more information or to purchase the product in the offer, Click here or in the box below!

Macbook Air MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M1 Processor with 8‑core CPU and 7‑core GPU, 8G…

BRL 7,999

