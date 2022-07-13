Ambev has partial victory in case of R$ 2 billion linked to discount

Credit: Reproduction / Ambev

The beverage producer Ambev won partial victory in a process of R$ 2 billion in the 1st Panel of the Superior Chamber of the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf), on Tuesday (12/7).

The collegiate maintained the tax collection related to the undue amortization of expenses with goodwill from the CSLL base. The score was 5-3 to dismiss the taxpayer’s appeal.

On the other hand, the councilors were unanimous in not knowing the National Treasury’s appeal to discuss the classification of the fine, maintaining, in practice, the decision of the low group that reduced the penalty from 150% to 75% of the tax credit amount, as they understood that no intent or fraud was proven.

In addition to the reduction of the fine, the application of the statute of limitations of article 150 of the National Tax Code (CTN) was maintained, with values ​​referring to taxable events dated 12/31/2007 being excluded from the assessment. The collection covered the period from 2007 to 2012.

The decision on the CSLL represented a change in jurisprudence in the collegiate, which, in September 2021, dismissed a notice for the same reason applied to Unilever Brasil Ltda., in case 16561.720028/2014-5. The decisive vote for the turning point in the understanding went to the counselor Gustavo Fonseca, who in March replaced the former counselor Caio Quintella.

Quintella was the rapporteur for the Unilever case and his vote to allow the deduction of goodwill from the CSLL base was accompanied by three directors. With the score at 4 to 4, the pro-taxpayer tiebreaker rule was applied.

In the Ambev case, both the PGFN representative, Rodrigo Moreira Lopes, and the taxpayer’s lawyer, Roberto Quiroga, argued in oral argument that the other party’s appeal was not known. However, despite not having heard of the Treasury’s appeal or the taxpayer’s request to discuss the business purpose of creating two holding companies, the group decided to analyze the merits of deducting the goodwill from the CSLL base.

The rapporteur, counselor Lívia de Carli Germano, granted the taxpayer’s appeal in the known part. The judge stated that there is no provision in item III of article 13 of law 9,249/1995, which lists which expenses can be deducted from the CSLL base, for deduction of expenses with goodwill amortization. However, the counselor understood that the tax authorities erred in applying to the contribution criteria for deductibility of goodwill related to IRPJ, provided for in Law 9,532/1997. The judge added that the goodwill already works as a reducing accounting portion in obtaining the CSLL calculation basis.

Counselor Edeli Bessa opened a disagreement. The judge noted that she did not see the need for a specific rule forbidding the deduction of goodwill in the case of CSLL. For the judge, the fact that there is no legal provision allowing the deduction is enough to maintain the tax requirement. She also observed that, with regard to goodwill values, the inspection usually gives a reflex treatment to the contribution in relation to the IRPJ.

The position was followed by most of the councilors, including Gustavo Fonseca, who mentioned having participated in several trials on the subject in ordinary classes and having a similar understanding to that of Edeli Bessa.