Amy Winehouse Biopic to be Directed by ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Filmmaker | Movie theater

A feature film about Amy Winehouse is in the works, with “Fifty Shades of Gray” director Sam Taylor-Johnson at the helm of the biopic, production and distributor Studiocanal said.

Dubbed “Back to Black”, the film will showcase the life and music of the six-time Grammy winner, who died of alcohol poisoning at her North London home on July 23, 2011. Winehouse, who struggled with problems with drinking and drugs for much of his career, he was 27 years old.

“Studiocanal is gearing up to make Back to Black. The project is moving forward with Sam Taylor-Johnson set to direct the feature film about the life and music of Amy Winehouse,” said Studiocanal, adding that a script has been written for the film. “Back to Black is being made with the full support of Amy Winehouse’s estate.”

The British filmmaker is known for directing the first film “Fifty Shades of Grey”, the drama “A Million Little Pieces”, as well as episodes of the television series “Gypsy” and “Solos”.

Considered one of the most talented singers of her generation with hits like “Rehab” and “Back to Black”, Winehouse’s untimely death shook the music world. Several documentaries about her have been made, the most recent narrated by her mother and shown on the British BBC in 2021 to mark 10 years since the singer’s death.