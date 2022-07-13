the presenters Fe Paes Leme and Gio Ewbank received in their last program, the podcast “Quem pode, pod”, by presenter Angelica. In a very fun conversation, the blonde gave details about her career, marriage and also about her life.

In the midst of the conversation, Angelica revealed that she had lost her virginity to a famous presenter from Record. According to her, she would have dated for a while with Caesar Sonwhich runs the program “Nowadays”. The presenter also said that the age difference between the two was large: “I took a taxi with him, and he was already much older, I was 15 and he was 28”.

She says that, however, the couple’s first time took place just a few years later: “We dated for a while, then at 17 I lost my virginity. It was a long relationship, I think because of the lack of dating, he was a superboyfriend. He put up with a situation that was crazy at the time, because I didn’t have time, he would go to shows to see me.r”, he confides.

Not only did the relationship end up being affected, according to the eternal presenter of the Video Show, her busy routine also harmed her adolescence: “At 22 I had a late adolescence, so I did everything. I went to nightclubs in disguise, got drunk, dated a lot, it was a very intense phase. I had a slightly more isolated life, but I sought to have a little normality together with these people who lived with me.”.