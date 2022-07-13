Aneel reduces electricity tariffs for ten distributors; see list

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved, this Tuesday (12), the review of tariffs in the electricity bills of 10 energy distributors.

The tariff revisions take place two weeks after the government sanctioned a law that determines the full return of tax credits (PIS/Cofins) unduly charged in recent years. The same legislation requires the agency to reevaluate readjustments that had already been approved earlier this year.

Check the tariff reviews:

Enel Distributor Rio: Aneel approved an average reduction of 4.22% in tariffs at Enel Distribuidora Rio, which serves 2.7 million consumer units. For consumers connected to high voltage, the average effect will be -3.86%. As for low voltage services, such as residential, the reduction will be, on average, 4.34%.

Enel Ceará: the agency approved an average reduction of 3.01% in tariffs. The decrease will be felt differently by consumers. For those served at high voltage, such as industries, the average effect will be -2.96%. For those connected to low voltage, such as residential, the decrease will be, on average, 3.02%. The regulatory agency had approved, on April 19, an average adjustment of 24.85% during the concessionaire’s annual tariff review.

Neoenergia Cosern: the agency approved an average reduction of 1.54% in energy tariffs at Neoenergia Cosern, which operates in Rio Grande do Norte. The new rates take effect from July 13th. For consumers connected to high voltage, such as industries, the average effect will be -1.51%. For consumers connected to low voltage, such as residential ones, the average reduction will be 1.54%. The reduction will be based on the current tariff, which had been defined on April 19, in the concessionaire’s annual tariff adjustment. At the time, the agency approved an average increase of 20.36%.

Neoenergia Pernambuco: the average reduction approved was 4.07% in energy tariffs for around 3.9 million consumer units. At high voltage, the average reduction will be 3.98%. For consumers served at low voltage, which includes residential consumers, it will be 4.10%. The reduction will be applied after the agency has approved, on April 26, an average increase of 18.98% in the distributor’s tariffs.

Coelba: Aneel approved the average reduction of 0.50% in the tariffs charged by the Electricity Company of the State of Bahia, Coelba. For consumers connected to high voltage, the average effect will be -0.49%. For consumers connected to low voltage, such as residential ones, the average reduction will be 0.50%. On April 19, the agency had approved the concessionaire’s annual tariff readjustment, whose average effect perceived by the consumer was 21.13%.

CPFL Paulista: an average reduction of 2.44% in energy tariffs was approved for around 4.7 million consumer units. For those who are served by high voltage, such as industries, the average reduction will be 2.38%. As for low voltage consumers, which includes residential consumers, it will be 2.47%. The new rates will be applied from this Wednesday (13). The reduction will be granted after the agency has approved, on April 5, an average increase of 14.97% in the distributor’s tariffs.

CPFL Santa Cruz: Companhia Jaguari de Energia – CPFL Santa Cruz suffered a reduction of 2.32% in the tariff, being -2.12% for consumers connected to high voltage and -2.45% on average for low voltage consumers. The concessionaire operates in 45 municipalities in the states of São Paulo, Paraná and Minas Gerais.

Energisa Borborema EBO: a tariff reduction of 5.25% was approved, being -5.02% for consumers connected to high voltage and -5.34% on average for low voltage consumers.

Sulgipe: there was an average reduction of 4.88%, being -5% for consumers connected to high voltage and -4.83%, on average, for low voltage consumers.]

Energisa Sergipe: the approved reduction in tariff reached 4.47%, being -3.8% for high voltage consumers and -4.75%, on average, for low voltage consumers.

adjournments

Aneel postponed the analysis of the extraordinary tariff reviews of Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul, Energisa Mato Grosso and Equatorial Alagoas. The processes were scheduled to be discussed at this Tuesday’s meeting, but were removed from the agenda by the respective rapporteurs.

The tariff revisions under analysis by Aneel are part of the law that provides for the full refund of PIS/Cofins tax credits improperly collected in recent years. The legislation requires the agency to reassess readjustments that had already been approved earlier this year.

According to director Ricardo Tili, rapporteur for the process at Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul, the analysis was postponed because the distributor’s credits have not yet been authorized by the Federal Revenue Service. “We were informed that in the next few days they will be enabled and I will bring the process back to the agenda,” he said.

Director Giácomo Almeida stated that the case of Energisa Mato Grosso, under his report, is similar. The process should also return to the agenda once the data has been processed.

As for Equatorial Alagoas, Almeida said that a court decision led to the withdrawal from the agenda. “It was granted by the injunction to suspend the compensations by the distributors. So, as soon as there is also a referral of the court decision, the process goes back to the agenda to be more effective.”

Light’s extraordinary tariff review process, which operates in Rio de Janeiro, had also been removed from the agenda due to a court decision.

With information from Estadão Content.

