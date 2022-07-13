Anesthesiologist who raped woman in childbirth investigated by five more cases

Handcuffed anesthesiologist led by civil police (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

The doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, arrested for having been filmed raping a parturient during a cesarean section, in the delivery room, investigated for at least five other sexual violence. The suspicion of delegate Brbara Lomba, head of the Women’s Service Station in São João de Meriti (Grande Rio), responsible for the case. The Justice of Rio de Janeiro maintained the preventive detention of the anesthesiologist, who was arrested last Sunday.

“There are three cases on July 10 – the date on which the arrest was made -, three more that we heard today (yesterday), from people who came to us, one even from another hospital. in the act, there are only six that we investigated”, said the delegate. Last Sunday’s episodes took place at the Heloneida Studart Women’s Hospital, in Vilar dos Teles, São João de Meriti neighborhood, in Baixada Fluminense.

According to the police officer, “the evidence (of the rapes on the 10th) is stronger, because there is all the nursing staff’s report, there is a video that was recorded on the same day, in the third surgery”. The delegate also noted that Quintella’s coldness at the time of the arrest was because he was sure he would never be caught.

“Until he found out about the existence of the video, he showed a tranquility and pretended not to understand what was happening. He asked what happened to know that the action (without the images) would go unpunished. It would be very difficult, under other circumstances, give credit (to the complaints), unfortunately. He was confident that he would not be punished”, said Brbara.

whispers

Three women who had a cesarean section with Quintella were at Deam’s yesterday morning and showed up at the police station with babies on their laps. One of them, a 30-year-old radiology technician, said she gave birth on June 5, at Hospital da Ma, in Mesquita, in Baixada Fluminense, and that the surgery was assisted by an anesthesiologist.

“What caught my attention was the general anesthesia. I had two other children by cesarean section and I had never had general anesthesia. I was totally drugged. Giovanni was the anesthetist. I don’t know if something happened to me, I was sedated, but when I I saw his images, I despaired. When I start to remember, I only remember his voice, all the time talking softly in my ear”, said the woman, whose identity has been withheld.

She was accompanied by her husband. I had never left the births I attended before. He only sedated my wife after she left. It’s disgusting to know that this could have happened to our wife. I’m calmer because he’s in prison”, said the husband of the radiology technician.

Last Monday, another woman who had also been a victim of the anesthesiologist, on the 6th, went to the police station accompanied by her mother and husband to give a statement. The woman said that, very drugged at the time of delivery, she “thought she had a hallucination”. Her husband also said that he was prevented from attending the birth by order of the anesthesiologist and that he recognized him from the TV footage after the arrest.

With preventive detention enacted, Quintella was taken to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira prison, known as Bangu 8, in the Gericin Complex, west of Rio. The anesthesiologist underwent a custody hearing yesterday at the Benfica prison, in the north of the capital, where he was taken last Monday.

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) also suspended the registration of the anesthesiologist yesterday. Thus, he is prevented from practicing medicine in the state.

“In more than 40 years of profession, I have not seen anything like it. And our commitment does not end here. We have other steps ahead and we will also act with the celerity that the case demands”, assured Clovis Munhoz, chairman of the board.

The measure, according to Cremerj, “is a resource to protect the population and guarantee good practice”. At the same time, the entity opened an ethical-professional lawsuit against Quintella, which could lead to the definitive revocation of the medical record.