Anesthetist arrested for rape in childbirth has prison converted into preventive and goes to Bangu | Rio de Janeiro

He underwent a custody hearing held at the José Frederico Marques public jail, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio, where he was taken in the late afternoon of Monday (11).

After the hearing, the Secretary of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) informed that Giovanni will be sent to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira (Bangu 8)in the Gericinó Complex, where he will be alone in a cell.

With the change in the status of the prison, the doctor will be imprisoned for an indefinite period, having his situation reassessed if it exceeds 90 days. At this time, the police investigation can be concluded and handed over to the Public Ministry, which will decide whether to report it or not, and to maintain the prison.

2 of 2 The doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was taken in handcuffs from the Deam of São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, on Monday morning (11) — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo The doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was taken in handcuffs from the Deam de São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, on Monday morning (11) – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

A group of employees at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart were suspicious of the doctor’s behavior and decided to record the third cesarean for which the anesthesiologist Giovanni was scheduled on Sunday (10) after noticing, in the two previous surgeries, his strange behavior.

Anesthetist accused of raping pregnant woman during childbirth

One of the employees told the police that: “Giovanni was always in front of the patient’s neck and head, obstructing anyone’s field of vision” in the operating room.

She and other employees took a cell phone and placed it in a cabinet with glass doors, but they did not follow the procedure and only saw the act when they took the phone – which is why they could not stop the crime.

The employee also said, in testimony, that the anesthesiologist sedated “too much” and that “the patients could not even hold their babies” after delivery.

In the second operation on Sunday, according to the official, “Giovanni wore an open cloak on himself, widening his silhouette, and positioned himself in a way that also prevented anyone from seeing the patient from the neck up”.

“Giovanni, still positioned towards the patient’s neck and head, started, with his left arm bent, slow movements back and forth,” said the witness.

“From the movement and the curvature of the arm, it looked like he was holding the patient’s head towards her pelvic region.”

In the video of the act, the patient is lying on the stretcher, unconscious. On the left side of the sheet, the hospital’s surgical team begins the cesarean section. Meanwhile, on the right side of the sheet, less than a meter away from his colleagues, Giovanni unzips his pants, pulls his penis out and inserts it into the pregnant woman’s mouth.

The violence lasted 10 minutes. While abusing the pregnant woman, the anesthesiologist tries to move little so that no one in the room notices. When he’s done, he takes a tissue and wipes the victim to hide the traces of the crime.

“The patients [do anestesista Giovanni] they were completely out of their minds. When they were cared for by another anesthesiologist, they were never like that,” said the employee.

The police will now try to find other possible victims of the anesthesiologist.

Who is the anesthesiologist Giovanni

Giovanni worked in at least 10 public and private hospitals, according to himself. The prisoner is 32 years old and graduated in 2017 from the University Center of Volta Redonda (UniFOA), in Sul Fluminense, . He completed the Anesthesia Specialization in early April.

Vain, he posted photos with the units’ clothing and even published a “You’ll still hear about me, wait.” In another post, Giovanni claimed to do what he likes: “I’m here to reap the rewards”.

Who is the anesthesiologist who raped a patient during childbirth?

But the doctor’s strange behavior caught the attention of the women on the team at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in Vilar dos Teles. They began to wonder at the amount of sedative the anesthesiologist applied and the way he moved behind the sheet that separated the team.

The doctor was surprised to receive a voice of arrest from delegate Bárbara Lomba and to learn that he had been recorded abusing the patient. Anesthesiologist Giovanni was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, whose penalty ranges from 8 to 15 years in prison.