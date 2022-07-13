Anesthetist is investigated for 6 possible rapes: ‘Everything indicates he was a serial criminal’, says delegate | Rio de Janeiro

“Everything indicates that he was a serial criminal, really, because there are many indications of repetition (…) He is already resourceful, does not show much concern when committing the crime (…) committing the crime. There is, yes, an abuse of power”, said Lomba (watch above).

According to the head of the São João de Meriti Women’s Office, Giovanni is investigated for:

3 cases referring to the 10th of July (including the one filmed)

3 victims who sought the police station until this Tuesday after the repercussion of the case, including from another hospital.

The anesthesiologist was arrested Sunday after a team of nurses suspected the doctor’s behavior during the first two deliveries he was present on Monday and decided to film the third.

“We heard one victim yesterday, two today and the other two on the 10th. So there are six, including the one that resulted in the arrest in the act, there are six that we investigated”, says Bárbara Lomba.

“The cases in the women’s hospital are stronger. The evidence is stronger. There is the entire report of the nursing team, there is the video of the third surgery, so in relation to these two other deliveries, the evidence is stronger”.

The delegate also explained about the team’s reports about signs of abuse in other procedures.

“There was one fact that was confirmed. Two people from the nursing team saw the doctor Giovanni Bezerra in the second surgery on July 10th with physical signs, they saw the erect penis, that’s it. Although there is no video and no one has seen the acts, but two people saw it in the second surgery. In fact, for one of them he closed that cloak, as they call it, which is not common to be used”.

No sanity test required, in police assessment

The slender says she will not ask the anesthesiologist for a mental health test:

“It is already proven by the medical records, including that he visited the victim, filled out a record on the victim’s conditions. So he is a completely capable person. He used to practice medicine normally. Let’s avoid calling him sick.”

According to the delegate, a nurse on the team who was trying to observe the doctor’s behavior, already suspicious, said that he was uncomfortable being observed.

“He started to look at her in an intimidating way, treat her harshly, implying that she shouldn’t be in the room. In other words: putting some pressure on her, so that she would feel uncomfortable and leave the room. Once he also closed that cloak in front of her, because she was watching […] He was trying to push these people away and exercise power,” the delegate explained.

Posture of other doctors

The delegate also said that the other doctors did not notice changes in the anesthesiologist’s conduct.

“Doctors who were present in the operating room said they did not notice any act of the execution of the crime, but said that sedation was not common,” he said.

“It is up to the anesthesiologist (amount of sedation). They said that it is not common, but not that it is irregular, or that it was not recommended or that it cannot be done. One of the doctors said that sedation is usually when there is some agitation. very large. But that the anesthesiologist is responsible. And as they are very focused, each one on their role (during the surgery), they did not notice that the (abnormal) sedation was for another purpose. But it is obvious that complying with certain protocols that women are entitled to, obviously it can be considered obstetric violence, it can be investigated if there was a breach of protocols that must be complied with”, added the delegate.

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was taken from the Deam of São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, on the morning of this Monday (11)

Giovanni was taken this Monday to the Benfica prison and underwent a custody hearing on the afternoon of this Tuesday (12), which converted the doctor’s arrest to preventive. He is already a defendant in a case of medical malpractice complaint at the Hospital de Irajá.

The doctor’s phone was seized, as well as a gauze that the hospital staff collected in the trash and that may have biological material from the doctor. Everything will undergo an expert examination, as well as the medicines collected, since there is a suspicion that the doctor gave more anesthetic than necessary to the patients.