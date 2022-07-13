Angelica praises relationship with César Filho: ‘It was a super boyfriend’

Angélica, 48, told about the time she dated journalist César Filho, 61, during the interview on the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme. The two were in a relationship when the presenter was 15 years old and remained together for seven years.

“I took a taxi with him. He was much older. I was 15 and he was 28. Today it would be complicated. At 17 I lost my virginity. It was a long relationship due to the lack of dating. He was a super boyfriend He put up with a ‘crazy’ situation because he didn’t have time. He would go to shows to see me. He didn’t have a phone. We saw very little of each other”, she began.

The presenter continued and said that the journalist accompanied her sometimes at work and on weekends they both stayed at home. “I watched TV, movies, I went to lunch, dinner. He was very important in my life because it was a period of a lot of things. He held back a wave. I was a famous teenager, who didn’t have time for anything. he was company, he was a partner, and I didn’t have many friends. He was a fundamental person in my early career”, he said.

In the chat, Angelica also told how her parents dealt with their daughter’s courtship and the age difference between the two.

“It was crazy! He [Cesar] had to conquer them. She had to have a game of wits, a gigantic patience. Is it over there [minha mãe] I liked him a lot because he was a very nice guy, very partner, very family. We like to challenge mom and dad. People want to face it. In fact, all of this is to be found, to be discovered. Up to a certain age, the references are your parents. There comes a time when you want to look for other references”, she evaluated.

The presenter also talked about how her first kiss on the mouth was. “I had a boyfriend at school, which was my first kiss on the mouth, when I was 12, 13 years old. He asked me out on a date behind the pay phone. I told my best friend and she ended up talking to my mother. I got home and my Mom said I needed to finish this story. It was a mess. I told him I couldn’t date the guy and he passed out”.

She remembered that her friend acted that way because she was interested in the boy who would like to date her. “It was my first disappointment. But that was okay and that was okay, because I was focused on work,” she said.

Married for 18 years to Luciano Huck, Angélica opened the game about the current moment of the couple and their family. “I’m a little tired of working a lot. I’m very dedicated to my children’s adolescence and my marriage. We’re enjoying dating. We’ve always worked a lot, both of us a lot, and at some point we became very distant. of me working less brought us closer, because one of the sides gives in”, declared the presenter.

In family life, Angélica said that the boys tend to talk more with the presenter of “Domingão com Huck” (TV Globo), while the presenter more with the only girl – Eva, 9. “Although we all have a very frank conversation They call me Dona Hermínia. I scream, curse and say: ‘Turn that shit off the computer, I’m going to throw it out the window’. I get crazy when they imitate me. Everyone talks to everyone, but in some conversations it’s more with the father,” she said.

Fe Paes Leme and Rogério Flausino

On the podcast, Fernanda recalled the time she stayed with singer Rogério Flausino, lead singer of the band Jota Quest, at Angélica and Huck’s wedding in 2004.

“You talked about your 18 years of marriage. I got engaged just now and I was the one who took the bouquet at your wedding. You gave me great bad luck. Angélica and Luciano Huck’s wedding stopped the country and among those 1,500 guests, I was in my 20s, just arrived in Rio de Janeiro. I took it and a part of the bouquet went to Ju [Juliana] Knust”, began Fernanda.

Fernanda continued and said that the “luck” of the bouquet was for Juliana, since she had been married other times. “She married several times, then lived with someone, had a child. And there’s another thing: I took the bouquet and Rogério Flausino at her wedding,” she said.

“So, I didn’t want to say that, because I thought we couldn’t talk. I kept to myself. You young lady. Rogério Flausino [e o Jota Quest] were singing at my wedding. There was a dressing room and they told me: ‘FePa is taking Rogério back in the dressing room’. In the middle of the wedding I already knew everything”, interrupted Angelica.

The actress and presenter continued and said: “No, here we talk about everything. I only catch people at their peak. Baby, we’re engaged, but it’s in the past”, joked Fernanda.