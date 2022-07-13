Angelica reveals that she lost her virginity to the presenter of Record TV | famous

The presenter Angélica was interviewed this Tuesday (12), from the podcast of actress and presenter Giovanna Ewbank, along with actress Fernanda Paes Leme. In the interview program with celebrities, named “Quem Pode, Pod”, the blonde recalled her career as a children’s presenter and singer. And she talked about intimate topics, like, for example, her virginity.

Having started working on television at a very young age, Angélica confessed that today she understands that she had no childhood and was not able to enjoy her youth very well: “At 22 I had a late adolescence, then I did everything, I went to nightclubs in disguise, got drunk, dated a lot, it was a very intense phase”, started saying the presenter.

Soon after, Fernanda Paes Leme wanted to know about Angelica’s love life and asked about her first relationship, which was with the TV presenter, César Filho. The blonde sang that she dated the Record TV communicator for seven years, and it was with him that she lost her virginity, when she was 17.

“My first serious relationship was when I was 15. [anos]”after the presenters urged for more information about the relationship, Angelica joked: “Are we going to remember this? Come on!”. “It was with César Filho! Seven years right? Guys, seven years! From 15 to 21”declared Giovanna Ewbank.

Fernanda Paes Leme went even deeper, asking the presenter an intimate coded question: “So it was with him that you took a taxi, right?”she declared, questioning if it was with the journalist that she would have lost her virginity, and Angelica confirmed:

“I took a taxi with him, and he was much older, I was 15 and he was 28. We dated for a while, and at 17 I lost my virginity. It was a long relationship due to the lack of dating, he was a super boyfriend because he put up with a crazy situation, because I didn’t have time, he would go to shows to see me “recalled Angélica, when mentioning her exhausting routine as a singer and children’s presenter.