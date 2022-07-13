Angelica tells intimate details of the controversial relationship with Cesar Filho: “I lost my virginity”

Married to Luciano Huck, presenter Angélica recalled her controversial relationship with Cesar Filho; check out the video

the presenter Angelica recalled his controversial relationship with the journalist Caesar Son. Without mincing words, the blonde gave intimate details of the relationship and even said that nowadays the romance would not be accepted by society.

In an interview with Who Can, Can, podcast from Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda PaesRudderthe presenter said that she was 15 and he was 28 at the time they dated: “He was much older. I was 15 and he was 28. Today that wouldn’t be possible”, she counts.

Sincere, the artist detailed the intimate life of the two during their relationship: “At 17 I lost my virginity. It was a long relationship due to the lack of dating. He was a super boyfriend. He put up with a ‘crazy’ situation because he didn’t have time.”

Married with Luciano Huck 18 years ago, the artist also recalled that, despite having dated for seven years, the two faced a lot of wear and tear on account of fame: “He would go to concerts to see me. He didn’t have a phone. We saw very little of each other. He sometimes accompanied me to work and spent the weekend at home, watching TV, movies, going to lunch, dinner.”

“He was very important in my life because it was a period of a lot. I was a famous teenager. In a way, he kept me company, he was a partner, and I didn’t have many friends. career”said Angelica.

The presenter also recalled how her parents dealt with the fact that Cesar Filho was older than her: “He [Cesar] had to conquer them. She had to have a game of wits, a gigantic patience. Is it over there [minha mãe] I liked him a lot because he was a very nice guy, very partner, very family. We like to challenge mom and dad. In fact, all of this is to be found, to be discovered. Up to a certain age, the references are your parents. There comes a certain age when you want to look for other references”, believe.

Finally, Angelica vented about her marriage to Huck: “I’m a little tired of working a lot. I’m very dedicated to my children’s adolescence and my marriage. We’re enjoying dating. We’ve always worked a lot, and at some point we were very distant. The fact that I was working brought us closer, because some side gives in”, declared.

Look:

the presenter Angelicais on SBT’s target and may move soon.

According to the journalist Felipeh Camposof The afternoon is yoursLuciano Huck’s wife can assume a position of great responsibility in the Silvio Santos.

Without a fixed contract with Globo, the blonde would be being courted by SBT to occupy the space left by Hebe Camargowhich hosted late-night talk shows between 1986 and 2010.