Anitta joins Guinness World Records as the first solo Latin artist to reach the Top1 on Spotify | Song

Anitta entered the Guinness World Records as the first solo Latin artist to reach the Top1 on Spotify with the track “Envolver”.

The singer’s feat came March 24, four months after the song was released.

According to Guinness, “On March 24, award-winning Brazilian singer, actress, and TV personality Anitta (Larissa de Macedo Machado), reached the top spot on Spotify’s Global Top 200 with ‘Envolver’ after amassing 6.39 million of worldwide streams”.

On Twitter, Anitta shared the link to the Guinness World Records publication and commented: “Wowwwwww”.

Sung in Spanish, “Envolver” went viral on social media, away from the spotlight and without traditional investment, after internet users created a challenge with the song’s choreography, which includes dancing in the plank position, with elbows or hands resting on the floor (see video at end of article).

Of the 6.3 million plays of the daily chart released this Friday (25), 4.1 million were in Brazil. Never has a song had so many plays in a single day on Spotify in Brazil.

The average of a song in first place in Brazil alone is 1.5 million plays per day (including “Envolver” in the chart released on Thursday, 24).

The second place in the global chart released this Friday (25), “Plan A”, by Argentine singer Paulo Londra, had 5.8 million plays in total.

