Anitta speaks after being accused of being a pivot in the end of Filipe Ret | famous

In a live with Filipe Ret this Tuesday (12), Anitta talked about controversies, until she decided to get into the subject of their relationship. Even after her boyfriend appeared, she was accused of being a “pivot” to the rapper’s breakup with Anna Estrella a few months ago. Even Anitta’s boyfriend, Murda Beatz, was during the recording of the singers’ clip.

“Please clarify. You caught me and I don’t know?”mocked Anita. “It wasn’t pivotal to anything separating me. That’s cao. No! I’m single, but everything is fine. Your boyfriend was there, even [nas gravações]”, explained Ret. “My boy was on the day of the clip, guys. only joy”, said the famous.

“I have a bofe that accepts that I do things like Anitta does. I’m sensualizing. He goes and says, ‘All right. It’s the clip, it’s all right’. He approved the song, the video, he approved you.”, said Anita. To complete, the famous joked: “Whoever took it, took it [muita gente], who didn’t catch it, doesn’t catch it anymore. Those are the rules of the moment and I’ve accepted them. Nobody got mad!”.

Also on Twitter, Anitta even detonated people who were talking about her and Filipe Retreinforcing that she is in a serious commitment to Murda, and even proposed to her boyfriend recently. “The year is 2022 and people still don’t understand that when I’m in a serious relationship and it’s a closed relationship, there’s no crooked talk and there’s no exception. It’s just my mouth and that’s the end of it. My way… it’s either a car without brakes or a ship at anchor without an engine”compared the famous.