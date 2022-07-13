Anitta’s pregnancy is disclosed, but health problem destroys pregnancy

Singer revealed having difficulty getting pregnant due to illness

The singer anita had a surprise pregnancy predicted by the fortune teller Sensitive Lenewhich on Tuesday morning (12), published on her profile on social networks that the artist will soon discover that she is pregnant, but that unfortunately the pregnancy will not go ahead.

“Anitta will have a little surprise, she will find out she is pregnant, but I don’t see this pregnancy going forward, a miscarriage could come 🔮”, Lene Sensitiva published on her Instagram profile.

“Wow 😔 how sad right”, lamented a follower. “Only those who have been through it know how much it hurts! May daddy from heaven give her strength to go through this moment! 🙏🏻,” wrote another.

“Whoa. Sunday she was fantastic talking about Endometriosis. Has endometriosis has difficulty getting pregnant. But she had surgery to remove it,” commented a third.

ILLNESS

Last Sunday (10), Anitta participated in Fantástico, where she revealed having discovered a disease. The singer said she was diagnosed with endometriosis, reporting intense pain caused by the problem. “For me to be able to talk to you, I took three pain pills”, the singer said.

Anitta is clogged with medication after discovering the disease and takes over at Globo: “It seems that my life is going to end” Anitta is diagnosed with a serious disease in the uterus and suffers from severe pain after sex: ‘Without walking’ Anitta feels severe pain in her private parts, is diagnosed with a disease and undergoes surgery: “It’s not normal”

She used social media to talk to followers about the diagnosis she received. Anitta said that it will be necessary to undergo a surgical procedure. According to information from Anitta, she will need to be without effort for a month, and because of that, she had to cancel several appointments.

Endometriosis, for those who don’t know, is a chronic inflammatory disease, which affects 10% to 15% of women, and occurs when tissue from the inner layer of the uterus ends up coming out during menstruation, starting to grow outside of it. Thus, it is important to emphasize that, with the treatments currently available, it is possible for a woman who suffers from the condition to become pregnant spontaneously.