Antonia Fontenelle’s ex-mother-in-law’s car is shot: “Unbelievable”

In Rio de Janeiro, former mother-in-law of Antônia Fontenelle is chased by bandits and has a vehicle shot at

The singer and councilor Veronica Costamother of Jonathan Costa and ex-mother-in-law of Antonia Fontenelleexperienced a real scare this Tuesday (12), when he suffered an attempted robbery (robbery followed by death), in Rio de Janeiro.

On Avenida Brasil, the vehicle of ‘Mãe Loira do Funk’, as she is known for her role in Hurricane 2000was hit by two shots, luckily for her, the car was armored and the bullets didn’t hurt either her or the driver who was driving the car.

According to the columnist Fabia Oliveiraof In off, the singer noticed a strange movement and saw about eight men approaching the car. They were in pairs, making use of four motorcycles.

At least two bandits, who were on the back of the motorcycle, were armed with firearms, one of them pointed the gun towards the vehicle and fired at least two shots. The first shot hit the front window and the other hit the driver’s side.

The criminals even chased the car, as soon as the driver fled the scene, however, they gave up after a few minutes. In conversation with the columnist, the councilor did not hide being scared by the situation: “I’m chocked. Unbelievable”she said, who on social media celebrated: “I’m alive”.

POLITICAL PERSECUTION?

After what happened, Verônica Costa registered the case at the 30th DP, in Marechal Hermes. the ex-mother-in-law of Antonia Fontenellehowever, does not believe that what happened is a political persecution.

The councilor really thinks that the situation was an attempted robbery and that the bandits gave up after realizing they couldn’t get the best of it. It is worth remembering that, at the time of the incident, she was in the passenger seat.

