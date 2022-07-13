Anvisa goes back on the recall of losartan-based medicines – Notícias

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) announced this Tuesday (12) that it will revoke the collection, interdiction and ban on the marketing of batches of medicines containing the active ingredient losartan, present in the most used heart failure medicines in Brazil.

The decision will be published in the Official Journal of the Union on Tuesday (13) and takes place after receiving new scientific data regarding the “azido” impurity – which occurs during the manufacturing process of certain components and is dangerous in high doses – detected on the active principle.

The agency emphasizes that the recall of any product or substance is carried out with a focus on patient safety and occurs in a preventive manner.





“In the case of losartan, after analyzing the new data, it was possible to reverse the decision”, says the Anvisa statement. “In this way, it is reaffirmed that drugs containing losartan are safe and that patients who use these drugs should continue using them normally.”



