Application allows you to consult and cancel the authorization of payroll loans

Check out how the application that allows you to consult and cancel the authorization of payroll loans works.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

For those who are public servants and are interested in taking out a payroll loan, a platform can be very interesting for the hiring process. O SouGov allows citizens to consult, request, authorize and cancel this type of credit.

SouGov is a tool that can only be used by federal employees, who can monitor their information through the Federal Government Personnel Management System (SIGEPE).

As one of the most important steps in the credit contracting process, the authorization of the payroll loan must be carried out consciously. With the procedure, the financial institution understands that the server allows the loan to be contracted.

Payroll loan authorization step by step

The payroll loan is a credit granted that is automatically deducted from the payroll. In addition to being available to public servants, the modality can also be used by retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of National Insurance (INSS).

Therefore, in the case of public servants interested in the loan, they can grant consignment authorization by accessing the SouGov application or website. See below for a step-by-step guide on what to do.

Click on “Entrar com gov.br”;

Enter CPF and password;

Select the option “Self-service”

Click on “Consignment” and then on “Consignment Loan”;

Go to “Authorize Consignee”;

After these first steps, the public servant needs to define the type of consignment he is interested in and choose the option. To complete the process, he must indicate the financial institution where the service will be contracted by clicking on “Consignee” and then on “Authorize”.

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Points of attention about the payroll loan application

The system itself sends an email to the holder with all the information about the payroll loan authorization. It is important for the contractor to check the details submitted to ensure everything is in order.

It is worth remembering that the authorization is valid for 30 days, being canceled after that period. However, if the server wants to cancel before this period ends, he must click on “Self-service”, go to “Consignment”, click on the consigned loan option and select “Cancel consignee authorization”.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: insta_photos / Shutterstock.com