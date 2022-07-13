Argentinos Juniors president confirms Corinthians proposal for midfielder Fausto Vera

The president of Argentinos Juniors, Cristian Malaspina, confirmed this Tuesday that Corinthians had made a formal proposal for the 22-year-old Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera. According to sources interviewed by the Sports Gazette, an offer of 4 million euros (about R$ 22 million) was made in recent days to the Argentine club and a response is expected in the coming days. There is no deadline for this.

In an interview with Radio Punto, the president of Argentinos Juniors stated that the Buenos Aires club does not intend to stop Fausto Vera’s career and that he is open to negotiating one of his revelations. The team, however, is also working on the possibility of negotiating the athlete and keeping him until September, when competitions in Argentina end.

“Nobody is irreplaceable. But, in addition, it is also a position that we are covered. We are calm in this position if it happens. It is a possibility that we sell and that he stays (until September). It is not easy, but it is a possibility. who has been with us for a long time, we have to be sensitive too. As a club, when there is a value that cannot be refused, we have to negotiate”, said Malaspina.







“It would be the ideal scenario. Sell it and let it stay. But on the other side there is also a club that comes to buy it, with expectations and goals. We are working”, added the manager.

In Argentina, it is said that the Argentinos Juniors board would be asking for a greater amount, of 6 million euros (R$ 32.6 million), for 70% of the economic rights. This amount would be unfeasible for Corinthians. And there is still competition from clubs in Brazil, such as Flamengo, and in Europe. Genk, from Belgium, would be one of those interested in the steering wheel.

Revealed by Argentinos Juniors himself, Fausto Vera has 24 games, four goals and three assists this season. In Argentina’s under-23 team, he participated in eight games and scored one goal. Before, he also passed through the U-20 team and the Olympic team in 2021.