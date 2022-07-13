Astrid Fontenelle talks about her son’s adoption and relationship with Hebe Camargo in “Conversa com Bial”

Astrid Fontenelle talks about friendship with Hebe Camargo, inspirations for her career and the adoption of her son Gabriel, who participates in the conversation with Pedro Bial this Tuesday (12)

Presenter Astrid Fontenelle shares details of her life with Pedro Bial, in the ‘Conversa com Bial’ this Tuesday (12). The conversation brings back stories they have together, like when they first met; its causes, such as the legalization of abortion; work as an actress and possible future projects.

Astrid reveals why she chose journalism: “I wanted to be Glória Maria when I grew up […]I thought that was sensational, it was wonderful, I saw her on the street where something was happening”, he says. Bial brings Gabriel’s adoption to the tableAstrid’s son, at 40 days old – today, Gabriel is 13 years old -, and invites him to participate.

In addition to talking about what it was like to go through isolation during the pandemic in each other’s company, put their opinions on how Brazil sees adoption today: “Nowadays we have more information, but there are those views that being adopted is a bad thing, for not having that mother who gave birth to you. But when you are adopted, you have the mother who gave birth to you and the mother who is taking care of you. Being adopted is not a bad thing, you are experiencing life with whoever is there”, says Gabriel.

Relationship with Hebe Camargo

Another subject are memorable encounters with Hebe Camargolike the time Astrid was called to host her show: “One day Hebe’s nephew, Claudio, called me saying, ‘Astrid, we need a favor, Auntie is completely aphonic and needs you to host her show. explains.

“Result: to this day I don’t know what clothes I presented this program with, I just remember that I was rescued by helicopter, I arrived, and when I arrived she was very fragile, she was already very sick […]. In the third block she improved a little and in the fourth she was already speaking normally […]. I said ‘this is the energy, her life […]she needs it to live‘”, account.