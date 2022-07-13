Astronaut on the Space Station photographs Greater Porto Alegre at night

The Porto Alegre Metropolitan Region is the most densely populated area in Rio Grande do Sul. In 2020, according to population estimates, it concentrated 4.4 million inhabitants or 38.2% of the total population of the State. It’s a lot of people in a very large area, but from space it’s so small compared to the immensity of the planet.

An image published by the US space agency NASA (National Administration of Aeronautics and Space) shows Greater Porto Alegre seen from space at night on July 4th. The photograph was taken aboard the International Space Station (ISS) by an astronaut using a Nikon D5 camera and cataloged by the space agency as ISS067-E-176701.

In the photograph, it is possible to observe the city of Porto Alegre until the area of ​​Vila Assunção, in the south zone, until the limits with Canoas and Alvorada to the north. The image also shows the municipalities of Eldorado do Sul, Canoas, Viamão, Alvorada, Cachoeirinha, Gravataí, Sapucaia do Sul, Esteio and São Leopoldo.

In the case of the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, the main illuminated streets of the city, such as Ipiranga avenues, connecting the Center to Viamão, draw attention in the photograph; from Assis Brasil to Cachoeirinha and its fork at Baltazar de Oliveira Garcia; the Protásio Alves from the center to the east of the city, and the Terceira Perimetral going from the east to the airport region.

The BR-290 (Free-way) and the BR-116, extending from the Porto Alegre area to Vale dos Sinos, also stand out in the image, as do the two bridges over the Guaíba. On the axis of the BR-116, the lighting of the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (REFAP) between Canoas and Esteio stands out in the image.

It is still impossible not to notice the color distinction of public lighting between the various cities of Greater Porto Alegre that end up clearly delimiting the municipalities. Porto Alegre, for example, appears with more white light while Canoas has more orange lighting.

The ISS has been in space for 23 years, 7 months and 22 days. At the moment, seven astronauts are aboard the International Space Station. The station makes 15 orbits around the Earth a day and that has been more than 133,000 since it went live, based on today’s data. The station serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory with studies in astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics and other fields. The ISS is well suited for testing spacecraft systems and equipment needed for possible future long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars.