At the behest of Catarina, Lourdes interrupts Heitor’s engagement and accuses him of being the father of her children: “You will abandon me”

In The Carnation and the Rose, Catarina (Adriana Esteves) will arrange a way for the engagement of Hector (Rodrigo Faro) and Bianca (Leandra Lea) don’t happen. For this, the “beast” will ask Lourdes (Carla Daniel) for help to pose as a play boy lover and destroy the party at Batista’s (Luis Melo) house.

At first, during the engagement party, Batista will announce the news to society: “It is with great pleasure that tonight I participate in the engagement of my dear daughter Bianca and my beloved future son-in-law Heitor”, he will say. Then the play boy will ask for the floor.

“Well I would like to propose a toast! A toast to my fiancee and our happiness”, says Heitor to the guests. About to put the ring on Bianca’s finger, Lourdes will enter the party pretending to be a lover of the handsome man: “Heitor, are you going to get engaged to someone else? Will you abandon me? Am I the mother of your children?”, she will ask, leaving everyone in shock.

Written by Walcyr Carrasco, the novel O Cravo e a Rosa is starring Eduardo Moscovis, Adriana Esteves and antagonized by Drica Moraes. Other actors such as Leandra Leal, Ana Lúcia Torres, Rodrigo Faro, Luís Melo and Ney Latorraca were part of the main cast.