Athletico: Felipão, after classification: ‘My participation is minimal’

Athletico-PR beat Bahia 2-1 tonight (12), at Arena da Baixada, and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Hurricane is also among the eight best in Libertadores and is in the G6 of the Brasileirão. The coach Felipão gives all the credit to the players and says that he has “minimal participation” in the good moment of the team in the three competitions he disputes.

“I’ve been here for two months and four days and we’ve played 17 games. These players are very vertical and play that way and have that style. Hardly any different player can (sic) change that style. We have 12 wins, three draws and two defeats. I think it’s their merit. My participation is minimal, simply pointing out one thing or another. It’s their work that has to be valued”, said Felipão, at a press conference.

“We have to appreciate that we are among the eight in Libertadores, Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil. These are numbers that Athletico has been achieving because of these players”, added the coach.

Coach with the most titles in the Copa do Brasil, with four victories (1991, 1994, 1998 and 2012), the 73-year-old veteran kept his dream of expanding the record and seeking the fifth championship in the tournament. In addition, Felipão still doesn’t know what it’s like to lose in the Arena da Baixada by Athletico. There are seven wins and two draws in nine games.

Now, the Hurricane waits to know who it faces in the next phase of the Copa do Brasil. The opponent will be determined by drawing in the next few days. Meanwhile, the team returns to the field on Saturday (16), at 16:30, when they receive Inter, at Arena da Baixada, for the Brazilian Championship.