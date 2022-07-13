Athletico-PR beats Bahia and advances in the Copa do Brasil







Athletico turned over Bahia and advanced to the stage in the Copa do Brasil (Photo: Rui Santos/Onzex/Lancepress) Photo: Launch!

This Tuesday, the Athletico Paranaense received the Bahiaat Arena da Baixada, around the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup. After winning 2-1 in Salvador, Hurricane saw Tricolor Baiano open the scoring at four minutes, with Davó. After a bad first half, however, the team coached by Felipão turned around and turned around with goals from Erick and Rômulo, confirming a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Athletico awaits the CBF draw and returns to the field next Saturday, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, against Internacional, at Arena da Baixada. Bahia faces Guarani, in Campinas, for Série B, at 18:30.

BAHIA IN FRONT!

Just four minutes into the game, Bahia opened the scoring. After a corner taken by Patrick de Lucca, Davó hit a beautiful heel and scored a great goal for the visitors. Soon after, Hugo Moura lost the ball to Davó, the forward crossed and Gabriel Xavier tested close to the crossbar. Then the Steel Tricolor returned to the attack, this time in a counterattack pulled by Davó. The striker dribbled the mark, invaded the area and hit goalkeeper Bento.

TURNED!

Just after the break, Bahia continued with good attacking power and almost scored in a cross kick by Matheus Bahia. Gradually Athletico was coming to the attack had good with Pablo and Cuello. At 32′, Terans took a corner, Erick deflected it with his foot and the ball went into Danilo Fernandes’ left corner, tying the match. On the counterattack, Cuello found Terans, who entered the area, rolled and Rômulo pushed into the net.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

Atletico Paranaense vs Bahia

Place: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba-PR

Date/time: 07/12/2022 – 20:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Assistants: Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz (MS) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

Fourth referee: Leonardo Ferreira Lima (PR)

Video referee: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (Fifa-RJ)

Yellow cards: Gabriel Xavier, Vitor Jacare (Bahia), Pablo (Athletico)

red cards: –

GOALS: Davó (4’/1T) (0-1), Erick (34’/2T) (1-1), Romulus (48’/2T) (2-1)

Athletico Paranaense – Coach: Felipão

Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique (Matheus Felipe – halftime), Nico Hernández and Abner (Pedrinho 34’/2T); Hugo Moura, Erick and David Terans; Pedro Rocha (Cuello – halftime), Canobbio (Rômulo 17’/2T) and Pablo (Matheus Fernandes 42’/2T).

Bahia – Coach: Enderson Moreira

Danilo Fernandes; André (Douglas Borel 15’/2T), Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Gabriel Xavier (Zé Vitor 28’/2T), Mugni and Daniel (Rodallega 36’/2T); Raí (Vitor Jacaré 15’/2T) and Davó (Marcelo Rayan 28’/2T).