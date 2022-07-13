Auction offers vehicles with up to 70% discount. How to participate?

Milan Leilões holds a vehicle auction that brings together cars, motorcycles and vans with values ​​up to 70% below the market

This Wednesday (13), Milan Auctions will hold a vehicle auction from 9:30 am, which brings together cars, motorcycles and vans with prices up to 70% below the market.

Thus, there are 82 vehicles recovered by banks, finance companies and rental companies. Most of them are in good condition, without any defect or damage.

highlights

The auction has some units of the Toyota Corolla, among them a Altis 2.0 Flex version, year 2021, with its price on the Fipe table set at R$ 159,436.00. However, the most recent bid was BRL 114,500.00.

Another Corolla in the XEI 2.0 Flex version, model 2022, received the last bid in the amount of R$ 71,500.00. However, its market price is around R$ 146,000.00.

There are also other vehicle options, such as a Chevrolet Montana LS 1.4 pickup, model 2014. The price of this car on the Fipe table is R$41,228.00, whereas the last bid received was R$22,800.00.

In addition, another highlight is a Renault Logan 1.0 Expression Flex, model 2020, with its price on the Fipe table at R$ 49,724.00. However, the last bid received for this model was R$ 13,500.00, which is more than 70% below the market.

the auction

The auction will be held both online and in person at Rodovia Raposo Tavares, Km 20, São Paulo.

Milan Auctions

In addition to vehicles, Milan Leilões has properties, silverware and materials on its website, such as washing machines, printers, air conditioning, iPhone, among other diverse products that interested customers can bid to acquire them. Thus, these items are recovered from several banks, such as Bradesco, Itaú, Banco Pan, Safra, in addition to SESI and Banco Toyota.

Image: HQuality / Shutterstock.com