Impact of the tax reduction on the electricity bill will be differentiated by state

The energy bill should be, on average, 19.5% cheaper for the consumer, according to an estimate by the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The measure is part of Complementary Law 194, which established a ceiling of 18% for the ICMS rates charged on accounts. Most states charged between 25% and 30%.

The effectiveness of the measure depends on the regulation by the states. Most of them have already issued regulations dealing with the new rates.

Not all consumers will have the same perception of the reduction, since states can charge different rates depending on the amount consumed and the activity performed. The biggest drops will be felt by consumers in Maranhão and Piauí, who will see their electricity bills up to 30% cheaper.

The tax collection calculation base will also be reduced, since LC 194 establishes that ICMS is not levied on transmission and distribution services and sector charges linked to electricity operations. This decrease depends on changes in state laws.

Another factor that should influence the reduction of energy tariffs is the capitalization process of Eletrobras. On average, in 2022, this measure will reduce the bill by 2.5%.

The return of PIS and Cofins credits will also contribute to the reduction in the electricity tariff. The estimated relief is 5.5%.

The impact on the electricity bill. (Drag to the side if reading on mobile)