avoid wet tissue after #2

British surgeon and proctologist Evan Goldstein warned people who usually use wet wipes after using the bathroom to do “number two”. According to the expert, this method can cause complications in the anal region with continued use.

The method of wiping yourself with wet wipes after defecating is preferred by many as it achieves a clean feeling compared to simply using toilet paper. However, Evan Goldstein, founder of Future Method, urged people to ditch baby wipes for good.

He explains that, similar to the skin on the face, the anus and the skin around it are covered in both good and bad bacteria, which work together to find homeostasis. That is, the condition of relative stability that the organism needs to perform its functions properly for the balance of the body.

“That’s very important. So when you start boosting that microbiome with baby wipes, what happens is you’re cleaning out the good bacteria and the balance becomes an issue,” he told the Daily Star.

When an imbalance occurs, the specialist teaches, the person is at risk of suffering from skin rashes, fungal or bacterial infections and irritation.

“With the biome homeostasis altered, bad bacteria start to populate, making room for fungus or irritation, which I see all the time,” he added.

Warning signs include redness and general discomfort. Another problem with this method is the moisture that the wipes leave in place, warns the surgeon.

He says people tend to use baby wipes and immediately pull on their underwear and pants, allowing the moisture to stay in the area that has been cleaned.

“Moisture leads to the rotting of micro-regions of the tissues, a maceration of the skin and this causes a change in the bacteria, which leads to irritation.”

The doctor explains that because of this, people can experience the sensation of fissures and hemorrhoids, when in fact the problem is the accumulation of bad bacteria and local irritation. Goldstein recommends that people see a doctor if they experience any of these symptoms.