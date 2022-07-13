Bahia confirms first case of monkeypox

Photo: Publicity / Sesab

The Centers for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) in Salvador and Bahia confirmed the first case of the disease caused by the Monkeypox virus (known as monkeypox) this Wednesday (13), after laboratory examination. The individual lives in the capital of Bahia and was admitted to a private hospital with the triad of symptoms of the disease: sudden-onset high fever, adenomegaly and skin rash. The individual is currently in isolation at home in Salvador.

Sanitary measures to monitor close contacts, as well as isolation, were adopted. In addition, two other suspected cases, unrelated to the confirmed one, are awaiting the result of the laboratory test to be released in the coming days.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, of the genus Orthopoxvirus, of the Poxviridae family, which resembles human smallpox, eradicated in 1980. The disease progresses with fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion. The infection is self-limiting, with symptoms that last from 2 to 4 weeks, and can be divided into two periods: invasion, which lasts between 0 and 5 days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and intense asthenia. The rash starts between 1 and 3 days after the fever appears. The rash has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.

