Bahia confirms the 1st case of monkeypox; there are two more suspected cases

The Centers for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) in Salvador and Bahia confirmed the first case of monkeypox, a disease caused by the Monkeypox virus. The confirmation was released by the Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab), this Wednesday (13), after laboratory examination.

In a statement, Sesab reported that the infected patient is a resident of the capital of Bahia and was admitted to a private hospital with the triad of symptoms of the disease: sudden onset high fever, adenomegaly and skin rash. The patient is currently in isolation at home in Salvador. Sanitary measures to monitor close contacts, as well as isolation, were adopted.

In addition to the laboratory-confirmed patient with monkeypox, in Bahia there are two other suspected cases, unrelated to the confirmed one, awaiting the result of the laboratory test, which should be released in the coming days. The disease causes fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, of the genus Orthopoxvirus, of the family Poxviridae, which resembles human smallpox, eradicated in 1980. The infection is self-limited with symptoms that last from 2 to 4 weeks, and can be divided into two periods: invasion, which lasts between 0 and 5 days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and severe asthenia. The rash starts between 1 and 3 days after the fever appears. The rash has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.