Bahia registers first case of monkeypox | Bahia

Bahia registers the first case of monkeypox, based on a test analyzed by the State’s Central Public Health Laboratory. The information was confirmed this Wednesday (13) by the State Department of Health.
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
The patient lives in Salvador and was admitted to a private hospital, with symptoms such as high fever, rashes on the body and adenomegaly – which is the swelling in the glands of the neck, due to the infection. According to Sesab, this man is currently in isolation at home.
- MONKEY POX: Understand transmission, symptoms and isolation protocol
The secretary also informed that people who had contact with the patient are under monitoring and are also isolated. In addition, there are two other suspected cases of Monkeypox infection, unrelated to the confirmed case. The test results will be out in the next few days.
Monkeypox resembles human smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. The main symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, muscle and back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion. The infection is self-limiting with symptoms lasting 2 to 4 weeks, usually divided into two periods:
- Invasion, which lasts between 0 and 5 days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and severe asthenia;
- Rash begins between 1 and 3 days after the onset of fever. The rash has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.
What is monkeypox?
Monkeypox is similar to smallpox that has since been eradicated, but less severe and less infectious — Photo: Science Photo Library
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person. Transmission can occur in the following ways:
- By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person, or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.
- from person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.
- by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;
- From mother to fetus through the placenta;
- From mother to baby during or after deliveryby skin-to-skin contact;
- Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth they can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.
Patients suspected of having the disease should be isolated in a place with good natural ventilation. It is recommended that common areas, such as the bathroom and kitchen, have windows open. If you live with other people, you should wear a well-fitting surgical mask, protecting your mouth and nose.
In addition, it is important that the patient wash their hands several times a day, preferably with water and liquid soap. If possible, use disposable paper towels to dry them.
Those who are suspicious also do not share food, personal objects, cutlery, plates, cups, towels or bedding. Items can only be reused after cleaning.
See more state news at g1 Bahia.