Banco Original has open positions in São Paulo. check out

Banco Original has vacancies in São Paulo for different positions, such as Accounting, Law, Sales, among others.

Banco Original has open positions in São Paulo for different positions. See below for more details on vacancies.

vacancies

The vacancies being offered by Banco Original are for those who have experience and knowledge in Accounting, Law, Security, Information Technology, Sales, among others.

Thus, to compete for one of the positions, it is necessary to have a level of education between high school, technical and higher (in progress or completed) according to the desired area.

benefits

Banco Original offers its employees the following benefits:

Dental care;

Childcare assistance;

Participation in profits and/or results;

Life insurance;

Meal ticket;

Food vouchers;

Transportation vouchers;

Among other benefits.

opportunities

In short, the vacancies made available by Banco Original are distributed in the following functions:

Junior Lawyer – São Paulo (SP);

Full Business Intelligence Analyst – São Paulo (SP);

Ctrl Desk Analyst – São Paulo (SP);

Senior Collection Analyst – São Paulo (SP);

Full and Senior Cyber ​​Security Analyst – São Paulo (SP);

Senior Data Analyst – São Paulo (SP);

Systems Consultant – São Paulo (SP);

Full Developer – São Paulo (SP);

Collection Specialist – São Paulo (SP).

Registrations

Anyone interested in applying for one of the vacancies offered by Banco Original must access the platform and apply for the selection process.

Original Bank

Banco Original was founded in 2011 with the merger of two banks, Banco JBS and Banco Matone, being a Brazilian financial institution managed by the holding J&F. The bank offers business banking as well as retail banking services in digital form.

The institution based in the city of São Paulo manages PicPay, the largest digital wallet in Brazil. Thus, Banco Original has been a direct shareholder of PicPay since October 2019 and, through a shareholders’ agreement, exercises corporate control.

