Barcelona announces agreement for Raphinha | spanish football

— The characteristic features of Raphinha’s football are clear. Very talented with the ball at his feet, he seeks to overcome his marker through dribbling. For him, a left-handed right winger, always tries to head towards the rival’s goal to finish the play with a cross or a shot – explained Barcelona in the note about the agreement.

The agreement between the player and Barça was reported by the European press on Tuesday. Raphinha will sign a five-year contract with the Spanish club. He is expected to arrive in Barcelona on Wednesday to undergo a medical and seal the transfer.

— This week we will introduce Dembélé and Raphinha. We’re doing everything we can, it’s not easy, but we’re working well – commented the club’s president, Joan Laporta.

Raphinha celebrates his goal for the Brazil national team against Paraguay

Barcelona will pay Leeds €58m (R$316m) for Raphinha, with bonuses that could take the deal to €67m (R$365m). The English club even received a better offer from Chelsea — there was an agreement between the parties. However, prevailed the preference of the Brazilian to play for Barça.

Arsenal also showed interest. The initial intention of Leeds was to trade the athlete for 65 million pounds (R$ 416 million). Raphinha even performed for the start of the pre-season in England, but did not travel with the cast to Australia.