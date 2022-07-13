Barcelona turns its back on Neymar. And Cristiano Ronaldo. Hires Raphinha, for R$ 310 million – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

It was the victory of the mystique of Barcelona.

The player’s will, an increasingly rare situation these days.

And it shows the rejection of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo in Catalonia.

Because Raphinha put his foot down, he knew that Chelsea were offering him and Leeds more money.

But the striker insisted: he wanted to go to Barcelona, ​​his dream since he started playing football.





The 25-year-old gaucho suffered enormous pressure from the Leeds board.

Chelsea made it clear that they were willing to pay up to 65 million euros, around R$348 million for the striker that Tite will not give up in the Qatar Cup.

But since March Raphinha did not want to close with the London club. He knew that a proposal from Barcelona would come. The Spanish club is not experiencing its best financial moment. And it reached its limit offering 58 million euros, around R$310 million.





Raphinha signed a five-year contract.

Leeds management doesn’t rip money.

It included productivity clauses, titles. And the value, if all goes well in the Brazilian’s passage through Spain, could reach 67 million euros, around R$ 358 million for the English.

The deal has just been completed.

Raphinha fulfilled her dream.

Go play in Catalonia.

Tite wins a more than motivated player for the Cup.

The hiring makes clear a situation that has deceived many people in Europe.

The one that Barcelona would not have the money to invest in the summer window.

That is, would have to try Neymar.

But president Joan Laporta and coach Xavi have agreed not to invest in the 30-year-old Brazilian.

Same situation involving the possibility of having Cristiano Ronaldo, who is already 37 years old.

The bet is to have a competitive, vibrant team.

Not stars in the final stages of the career.

Hence the insistence on having Raphinha.

Hiring closed by the brave posture of the player, who could even win more at Chelsea.

But he decided to “follow his heart”.

Very rare situation…



