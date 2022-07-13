BC suspicion of laundering on Binance was pivotal to suspension of withdrawals, says newspaper

The Central Bank’s suspicion of money laundering on Binance, the leading crypto exchange in the Brazilian market, is at the center of the crisis that led the cryptocurrency exchange to suspend withdrawals in reais in Brazil for almost a month, according to a report by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published last night.

The risk of laundering would be due to the lack of clearer data on those responsible for the BRL 40 billion moved by the crypto exchange in 2021.

Binance, it is worth remembering, is accused of facilitating the action of criminal groups globally for allegedly having too lax rules. In Brazil, the brokerage would have been one of the channels used by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the “Pharaoh of Bitcoin”, arrested by the Federal Police for heading a financial pyramid scheme.

According to the newspaper, the BC notified Access so that the company could start a customer identification process, with the aim of investigating the possible use of cryptocurrencies to commit crimes. In this cake, there would also be users of Binance, appointed as the main crypto exchange in Brazil.

Access is a company of the Méliuz group (CASH3) that, until last month, carried the transactions of Binance users on the Pix network. The operation had the intermediation of the digital bank Capitual. On June 17, the crypto exchange announced the suspension of withdrawals via Pix and the break with Capitual – and, consequently, with Acesso.

Also according to the report, Acesso would have forwarded the BC demand to Capitual, which, in turn, would have requested the data to Binance. The digital bank claims that the brokerage company refused to provide the information. To Folha, Binance denies having been notified, either via Capitual or Access.

In a process that runs under judicial secrecy in São Paulo, Binance accuses Capitual of demanding the individualization of user bank accounts without proving that this was required by the BC. However, according to Folha, the BC notification only requested customer data, such as occupation and income.

For the broker, Capitual would have tried to obtain customer data that would not have been necessarily required by Brazilian authorities, and therefore the contract with the fintech would have been terminated. As part of the same process, Binance requested and was granted a request to block $450 million from Capitual’s accounts.

Sought, Binance stated, via advisory, that “it is not a customer of Access and that it has never been informed of any request from the Central Bank for individualization of accounts”, and that it “has robust tools and processes to ensure that the crypto ecosystem is safe for all users”.

“The company has a world-renowned investigative team, with former international agents, who work in constant coordination with local authorities in combating cyber and financial crimes, including pre-emptive tracking of suspicious accounts and fraudulent activity,” the exchange said. in note.

Capitual and Acesso did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publishing this article.

