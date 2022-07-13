Beer becomes more expensive in August | Economy

Luiz Felipe SC / Unsplash Beer to be more expensive in bars and restaurants in August

Bar and restaurant owners believe beer is likely to get more expensive next month. In the last 12 months, the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated stood at 11.89%. In the same period, beer rose 8.41%.

In the brewing sector, the readjustments usually take place between September and October, but entrepreneurs estimate that the suppliers should anticipate the increases to August.

It’s just another hardship faced by establishments, which are also facing high food costs, without being able to pass everything on to the consumer, while they try to recover the losses of the pandemic.

The forecast of high beer comes as a result of the high price of the drink in supermarkets, which is already 9.38% in a year. According to Paulo Solmucci, president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), beer represents 20% to 60% of the revenue of these establishments, depending on the profile of each one. In this way, the adjustment of drinks should have an impact on consumer bills.

The breweries discuss about a possible adjustment in August. Sought after, the Heineken group stated that, “due to global directions, it does not comment on its pricing strategy”.

Ambev, owner of brands such as Brahma, Antarctica, Skol and Bohemia, responded that “the focus at the moment is on meeting the different realities of consumers, offering a varied portfolio and investing heavily in returnable packaging”.

The National Union of the Beer Industry (Sindicerv) reported “that it does not express itself on commercial relations between brewers and their customers, whether distributors, retail chains, bars and restaurants and small businesses, especially with regard to prices”.

Inflation and challenges

In the network of bars and restaurants in Rio de Janeiro, Bar do Adão, beers and draft beer represent around 25 to 35% of revenue. But establishments also have to deal with rising food prices, affecting the ingredients of dishes and snacks. And it’s not possible to pass everything on to customers, who are also suffering from the loss of purchasing power.

The company’s CEO, Maurício Costa, says that the way out to circumvent the rise in costs and prepare for the ones to come is creativity, testing new products and formats, with a concern not to lose the quality of the dishes already on the menu.

“We are testing different sizes of drinks, for example, and readjusting prices, keeping a part of the profit. A successful example was the expansion of the menu, including tasty but cheaper cuts of meat, such as rump and kebabs. Today, these new options represent 80% of red meat sales in more than half of the 19 units”, says the businessman.

Paulo Solmucci, from Abrasel, says that most establishments have included more chicken dishes on the menu, instead of beef, pork and fish.

Other strategies to maintain the profit margin are to transfer the values ​​of the menu little by little, between 1% and 2% per month, and make “drip” purchases from suppliers, negotiating with those who offer the lowest prices and looking for seasonality to buy what you want. comes out cheaper.

“Entrepreneurs are more eyeing the shelves, in what is in the promotion, than in the large scale, in larger volume purchases”, quotes Solmucci.

He adds:

“The biggest difficulty of all is in passing on prices to customers. I don’t remember having experienced another moment like this, with such great difficulty in passing on costs.”

creative strategies

Juliana Bessa, owner of the Norte das Águas restaurant, on the edge of Macapá, took over the business in early 2020, when the pandemic began. She was then forced to further explore her creativity to keep the company going.

And it has maintained this strategy. One of his ideas was to implement a themed day, which became a public success: the “Wednesday of shrimp in the breath”, a typical dish of the region that is very popular in the restaurant. The 500g portion is usually sold at R$55. In the promotion, it costs R$45, and two portions cost R$70, including a glass of caipirinha.

The result of the idea was a 50% increase in revenue on a day that used to be little busy before.

“Because of the great movement, it ends up generating profit. We tried strategies that didn’t work, like Thursday with karaoke. week with the presence of musical groups and artistic cover charge.