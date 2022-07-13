BEFORE PROBLEMS WITH KERUI-MÉTODO, PETROBRÁS REAVALUATES THE START OF OPERATION DATE OF THE ROTA 3 PROJECT



The schedule went down the drain. Faced with the recent problems in the works of the Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) at the Gaslub Pole, in Itaboraí (RJ), Petrobras is now talking about reassessing the start date of the Integrated Route 3 Project. As a reminder, the Kerui-Método consortium, responsible for the construction of the UPGN, fired 2 thousand people who worked on the works. As a result, work at the construction site is paralyzed, with only activities being carried out to preserve equipment and facilities.

The Rota 3 Integrated Project encompasses the Rota 3 gas pipeline and the UPGN of the Gaslub Pole, in addition to other structures necessary for its operation. The flow of the gas pipeline will be approximately 18 million m³ of gas per day. The UPGN will be able to process 21 million cubic meters per day of natural gas from the pre-salt pole of the Santos Basin.

Initially, Petrobras’ idea was to start operating the Rota 3 Integrated Project in the second half of this year. Now, given the impasse involving Kerui-Método, a new date is being analyzed by the oil company. “Petrobras has made every effort to avoid the stoppage and is evaluating actions to minimize the impacts on completion of the works. The new estimated date for entry into operation of the asset will be disclosed after completion of the relevant assessments”, the company said in a statement to the market.

Petrobras also said that it is up to date with all its commitments with Kerui-Método. The imbroglio in the UPGN of the Gaslub Itaboraí Complex is related to a disagreement between the consortium and Petrobras over the values ​​of the works. Initially budgeted at around BRL 2 billion, UPGN saw its value jump to more than BRL 3 billion, due to exchange rate variations, impacts of the pandemic and changes in the project.