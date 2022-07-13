Behind the scenes: see why Ceni and São Paulo anticipated renovation | Sao Paulo

Last Tuesday night, São Paulo fulfilled a not-so-recent desire of the board: the renewal of Rogério Ceni until the end of 2023. And the outcome was quick, without major negotiations or soap operas.

Last week, president Julio Casares called the coach for a conversation about planning for 2023. Ceni received that with some surprise, since his contract with São Paulo would run until the end of this season.

Aware of the strangeness caused, Casares opened a dialogue about the renewal of the technician. The first signal was positive, and the conversation about the following year took place. Topics such as signings, cast profile and the most diverse improvements were discussed.

The board’s idea of ​​extending Rogério Ceni’s contract in July, with just over five months to go before the end of the year, has two purposes: give him peace of mind to work after 2022 and value medium/long term work.

After the conversation, Ceni felt secure in having a longer contract and, earlier this week, he met again with the board to work out details of the agreement that would come into force. The signature was made on Tuesday.

Unlike the conversation at the end of last year about planning for 2022, the conversation this time did not focus on reinforcements for the squad. Ceni, above all, asked for structural organization and more qualified work in all areas of the club.

In press conferences during this season, the coach harshly criticized some departments and cited structural failures that hampered day-to-day work. The promise of improvements is a recurring theme at the São Paulo summit.

The use of the work being carried out by Rogério Ceni was also a point that was very positive for the extension of the bond. In the assessment of the board, the coach has played a good role in front of the team, which faces numerous medical problems.

Since his return, in October last year, there have been 57 games, 29 wins, 16 draws and 12 losses – a 60.2% success rate. In the classic against Santos, for the Brazilian Championship, Ceni was suspended and assistant Charles Hembert commanded the team.

So far in 2022, São Paulo was runner-up in the Paulista Championship, is in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana and is playing for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil next Thursday, at 8 pm, against Palmeiras. In the Brasileirão, the goal is to reach the top six.

The coach’s relationship with the athletes is also well evaluated. Even with a cast of few options, Ceni managed to look for boys in the basic categories that met some needs.

With an extra year on his contract, Ceni will have the time he didn’t have in his first spell. In 2017, the coach did not last seven months at the helm of the club where he made history as a player.

