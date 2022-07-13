‘Beyond Illusion’: Úrsula catches Eugênio kissing Violeta | come around

13 Jul Wednesday

Isadora sees images of David when looking at Joaquim. Matias admires Olivia, and Heloísa asks her daughter to be careful with him. Augusta comforts David, who suffers when he learns of Isadora’s unhappiness. Violeta and Eugênio kiss, and Úrsula sees them. Abel is interested in Úrsula. Emília takes money from her hiding place. Santa is strict with Julinha and Constantino, and Inácio is penalized. Ursula has a plan and manipulates Abel. Bento tells Padilha that he wrote to Lorenzo about his return to Brazil. Joaquim kisses Isadora, who changes her husband’s name to Rafael’s.

