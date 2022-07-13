‘Beyond Illusion’: Úrsula catches Eugênio kissing Violeta | come around

Spoiler Alert #14 Úrsula will catch her husband Eugênio kissing his true love, Viole
After Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) get married, Úrsula will perceive a code between Eugênio and Violeta and will follow them both. She won’t give another… Soon she will see, in the distance, the couple kissing.
“Oh, Eugenio, I’m still afraid. But the desire to be with you is greater than him”, Violeta will say.
“Then don’t say anything else and just kiss me”, he will reply.
“Damn, damn it!”, Úrsula will react, furious.
Afterwards, Úrsula will vent to Margô (Marisa Orth) and come up with a plan to get real pregnant… And who will be her chosen one? Abel (Adriano Petermann)the person responsible for setting up her and Joaquim to extract money from the factory.
13 Jul
Wednesday
Isadora sees images of David when looking at Joaquim. Matias admires Olivia, and Heloísa asks her daughter to be careful with him. Augusta comforts David, who suffers when he learns of Isadora’s unhappiness. Violeta and Eugênio kiss, and Úrsula sees them. Abel is interested in Úrsula. Emília takes money from her hiding place. Santa is strict with Julinha and Constantino, and Inácio is penalized. Ursula has a plan and manipulates Abel. Bento tells Padilha that he wrote to Lorenzo about his return to Brazil. Joaquim kisses Isadora, who changes her husband’s name to Rafael’s.
