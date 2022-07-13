Beyond the Illusion: After unmasking Joaquim, Isadora looks for Davi and reconnects with the magician: “Because of this tragedy”

in the final stretch of Beyond the IllusionIsadora (Larissa Manoela) will unmask Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita). According to information from columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory, the girl will have a frank conversation with Iara (Luciana de Rezende) and find out that her husband stole the factory.

In a sequence scheduled to air next week, Dorinha will ask a direct question to the weaving secretary. “Do you think Rafael was really committed to finding out the truth? Or could it all be part of a big act to frame Joaquim?“, asks the young woman.

Iara, then, will not hesitate and say that she puts her hand in the fire for David/Raphael (Rafael Vitti). The matriarch will also reveal the magician’s effort to recover part of the stolen money and will compare the character of rivals. “Dr. Rafael was always kind and kind to everyone, he always helped us in everything he could. Everyone likes him around here. He has a good heart. Doctor Joaquim, I’m sorry, but he’s no good“, will analyze.

Dorinha reata with David

Later, Isadora will declare herself to Davi/Rafael and resume her relationship with the boy. The redhead will confess that she closed herself off to love after the death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela), but she will highlight that she decided to listen to her heart and believe in the former prisoner.

“Elisa’s death was a big trauma for me. Because of this tragedy, I decided not to believe in love. It took you to show up for me to understand that loving is not a decision you make with your head. The heart is in charge. That’s why I decided to listen to mine. And he’s telling me to believe you. Does not go away. I love you, David“, says the protagonist.