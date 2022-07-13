BMW starts charging rent for heating seats and other equipment

Imagine buying a complete car, but you have to pay a monthly fee to use its resources. This is already a reality for BMW owners in South Korea. Through the BMW ConnectedDrive store, owners will be able to hire resources for a limited time or permanently.

ConnectedDrive is nothing new at BMW, but it was only used to update the vehicle’s software over the internet, avoiding unnecessary trips to the workshop. Now, at least in South Korea, owners will also use the platform to gain access to various vehicle features, including seat heating.

This equipment is usually found in the more expensive versions of models here in Brazil, but South Korean owners of a BMW will have to pay the equivalent of U$98, or R$526 per month, to be able to use it. There is still the option of taking an annual subscription, for US$176 (R$944) or paying US$283 (R$1,519) for three years of use. At the very least, the customer gets a free month to try out the feature.

Another paid feature is Drive Assistant Plus, BMW’s adaptive autopilot. For this equipment, there are up to three months of free trial and subscriptions are approximately R$208 for one month, R$2,088 for one year and R$3,276 for three years. To have the equipment for an unlimited time, the amount charged is R$ 4,635.



The heating of the steering wheel will also be paid and has subscription values ​​ranging from R$ 53 monthly to R$ 862 for three years. The lifetime value to use the equipment is approximately R$ 1,188.

Even Apple CarPlay came into the package. While BMW previously said it would not charge for using the service, the automaker has managed to monetize the service. Now, it will only be available via cable and anyone who wants to use the wireless service will have to pay for it. Without the possibility of monthly subscriptions, the wireless connection can be purchased for R$ 1,634.

Other features and functions are also available such as security systems, Drive Recorder – which films the vehicle’s surroundings – high beam assistant and IconicSounds Sport, which simulates a sporty snoring through the car’s speakers. The latter also does not have monthly plans and can be purchased for approximately R$737 reais.

The system is similar to DLCs, which are paid additional content that developers sell for current video games. And just like game companies, automakers aim to make a good profit from subscriptions. Stellantis, which also intends to adhere to this type of charge, made a projection and concluded that it would earn about U$ 23 billion (about R$ 123 billion) per year, if it charged the part for the equipment.

However, not all automakers are in favor of this type of charge. Ford and Toyota are two that “don’t think it’s right” to charge for something that is already in the vehicle. In addition to the aforementioned BMW and Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz is another company studying subscriptions.

If the way of charging is inspired by the games industry, piracy can also follow this path. It is very likely that hackers will try to break into the system to unlock the equipment and resources paid for, but this would have consequences for the automaker, such as voiding the warranty.

