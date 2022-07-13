BNDES and Sebrae create fund for small businesses

With the partnership between BNDES and Sebrae, the estimate is that the financing will initially subsidize approximately R$ 4.5 billion.

On Tuesday (12), the National Economic and Social Bank (BNDES) and the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae) signed a technical cooperation agreement for the development of a guarantee fund focused exclusively on credit operations. .

The initiative covers individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEIs), micro-enterprises (ME) and small businesses (EPP). Thus, it is expected that several financial institutions will act as partners in the initiative.

It is estimated that the financing initially subsidizes approximately R$ 4.5 billion, reaching up to R$ 15 billion.

guarantee funds

The guarantee funds are developed to reduce the risk of the credit operations of financial institutions. Thus, the new fund, called BNDES FGI Sebrae, should be available throughout Brazil from December this year.

According to the agreement between BNDES and Sebrae, initially, R$ 150 million will be invested each, with the possibility of reaching R$ 500 million.

Other services

In addition, the agreement provides for other services. In this way, individual microentrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of micro and small companies will receive guidance from Sebrae through the Assisted Credit program.

Thus, the program will offer access to diagnostics, digital tools, content, training and consultancy in order to reduce the risk of default and increase the financial sustainability of the participating businesses.

The BNDES, on the other hand, will provide access to its management platform for the operation of the new fund. A digital system used by several partner financial institutions, where more than R$ 100 billion in credit operations have already been made possible.

vacancies

Micro and small companies are responsible for creating most formal jobs in 2022. According to Sebrae, a total of 700,590 formal jobs were created in the country between January and April of this year, of this amount, 585, 56 thousand originated in small businesses, which corresponds to 76% of the total.

