Bolsocaro: markets sell ‘broken beans’, leftover cold cuts and chicken carcass and skin

In Bolsonaro’s Brazil, not even milk is guaranteed. Families have been swapping the item for whey and condensed blends.

247 – With high inflation and Brazilians losing income, a faithful portrait of what the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government is like, supermarkets on the outskirts of São Paulo are selling products that were not even marketed before, such as chicken carcass and skin, reports Folha de S. Paulo .

In Capão Redondo, for example, the so-called “bean outside the type” is sold alongside common beans. This one is made up of 70% whole grains and 30% bandinha beans. [partido], according to the Solito Alimentos brand website. The sale of the product is authorized as long as it is identified, “fulfilling the marking and labeling requirements”. The “out of the box beans” costs R$8.48, while the traditional carioca is sold at R$9.98.

Cold cuts and pieces of leftover cheese are also being sold at discounted prices. In Grajaú, markets and butchers sell chicken carcass and skin, packed in plastic bags and trays.

In Bolsonaro’s Brazil, citizens cannot even consume milk, sold for R$8 or R$10. Whey and condensed mixtures have been used as substitutes. “The quality is not the same, and I honestly don’t like to consume them, but I need to take some milk home”, says a consumer. “I change the products or I can’t buy them. Daily the values ​​increase in supermarkets. It’s impossible to maintain the same quality of life with the current situation”, says administrative assistant Patrícia Ribeiro, 38.

