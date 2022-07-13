Bolsonarista who killed PT already fought with PMs and has contempt lawsuit









See discussion before PT’s murder in Paraná:

The Bolsonarist criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who killed the pestist Marcelo Arruda after an argument at a party last Saturday, 9, in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, is described by his family as a calm person with no history of violence. However, according to the newspaper The globehe has already responded to a contempt lawsuit after a fight with PMs.

The confusion also took place during a party in 2018 in Guapimirim, Rio de Janeiro, and involved two military police officers. The case was later shelved.







Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho shot and killed PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda on Saturday night, 9 Photo: reproduction

Guaranho joined the military in 2007. Before becoming a federal criminal police officer, he was a military police officer between 2007 and 2008, and later was part of the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department. Approval in the competition for federal prison guard took place in 2010, along with the move to Porto Velho, in Rondônia, and then came the transfer to work in the Cantanduvas prison, in Paraná.

In a conversation with the Rio de Janeiro newspaper, John Lenon stated that his brother had a lot of respect for the profession, that he was living the best moment of his life and that he was not a fanatical supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) despite publications on social networks. “Being a public servant was his passion. My brother never pulled a gun on anyone, he never did anything, because he was always afraid, he never wanted to ruin his profession,” he said.

“There is no such thing as not liking the PT. We have PT friends who come to our house. In his family there are people who are PT members, and they cook barbecue together. My brother has never been to a Bolsonaro march. posted about,” he added.

For his brother, Guaranho did not know that Marcelo Arruda’s party was about the Workers’ Party: “I’m sure it wasn’t because of the PT party. He didn’t even know the PT party was. Bolsonaro’s music in the car and then they threw stones. He was provoked, no one can stand to be treated badly in front of the family”.

During the discussion, the criminal police officer was also shot by the PT. He remains hospitalized in serious condition in Paraná.