Bolsonaro calls family of murdered PT and invites for interview

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held a video call with Marcelo Arruda’s family, PT murdered by an assumed Bolsonarista.

Excerpt from the video, released by journalist Guilherme Amado, shows when the representative invites Marcelo’s family members to participate in a press conference in Brasília to clarify what happened. The PT’s relatives did not make it clear whether they would accept the invitation or not. They said they do not want the case to be explored politically.

The brothers of the murdered pestist are supporters of President Bolsonaro.

Federal deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ) was at the family’s house and broadcast live on social media an account of Arruda’s brothers, José and Luís.

“The idea is to have a press conference for you to speak the truth, it’s not the left or the right. The press is trying to wear down my government,” the president told his family.

Bolsonaro even said that, although there were exchanges of offenses on both sides, nothing justifies the action of his supporter.

“As much as there may have been an exchange of rude words, but it doesn’t justify the guy coming back armed and doing what he did,” Bolsonaro said. One of Marcelo’s relatives replied: “It doesn’t even justify him showing up there, president”.

Bolsonaro also criticized the press again for exposing moments in which he suggested violence against PT members in 2018.

“Obviously, the press, almost the entire left, is almost putting this guy’s action in my lap,” said the president.