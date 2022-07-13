Bolsonaro calls family of murdered PT member: ‘The press is putting it in my lap’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called on Tuesday 12 the family of Marcelo Arrudaa Workers Party activist murdered during his birthday party honoring former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), on Saturday 9th, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

The information was published by columnist Guilherme Amado, from the portal metropolises.

According to a video released by the column, Bolsonaro invited PT’s relatives to hold a press conference about the murder and accused the press of holding him responsible for the crime.

O site informs that the invitation was made to Arruda’s brothers, who are Bolsonaristas.

“The press, obviously, as it is almost entirely on the left, is almost putting this guy’s action in my lap”, declared the former captain in a virtual call. “In my opinion, nothing justifies what happened, nothing justifies it. (…) Now, the possible coming of you to Brasilia, if you agree, what is the idea? It’s having a press conference here and you guys talk.”

The conversation took place through federal deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ), who also appears in the video and encourages family members to speak “the truth”.

Responsible for the murder, federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho is hospitalized. He was hit by a shot fired by Arruda, who tried to defend himself from the Bolsonarista’s action. On Monday 11th, the Justice determined the preventive detention of Guaranho.