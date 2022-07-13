Bolsonaro pays solidarity to the killer of the PT treasurer

Jair Bolsonaro showed solidarity, this Tuesday (12), with the Bolsonarist prison guard Jorge Guaranho who murdered the PT treasurer and municipal guard of Foz do Iguaçu, Marcelo Arruda. The statement, given in front of Palácio do Alvorada to his fans, did not include solidarity with Arruda. Also today, Bolsonaro called brothers from the municipal guard, accused the left of trying to hold him responsible for the death and invited them to a press conference with the clear objective of helping him.

Instead of just sending words of comfort to the families of the municipal guard killed during his birthday party and the prison officer, who is hospitalized after the crime, the President of the Republic shows, once again, that he is more concerned about himself. He fears the impact of the case on the elections because of the episodes in which he encouraged violence against political opponents.

To supporters, Jair criticized that Guaranho was beaten by others present at the party after shooting Arruda several times and being wounded by him:

“The other one was injured, he fell to the ground and then the party people, all PT supporters, kicked him in the face. Violence, right? on the floor. For those who don’t really know everything that happened, the images demonstrate the acts of violence inside the enclosure. If this guy dies, let’s suppose, of head trauma and not because of the bullet wound, these PT will answer for murder “, he stated.

In addition, he also tried to justify the prison guard’s action:

“A large part of the press showed the images of the shooting inside the enclosure, they did not show what happened outside. Nothing justifies the exchange of fire, but outside… The investigation is being concluded by the Civil Police of Paraná, maybe they will conclude today, for us to see that there was a problem outside, where the guy who died, who was there at the party, threw a rock at the window of that guy who was in the car outside. Then he came back, and that shooting started there where the birthday boy died,” Bolsonaro said.

Contrary to what he claims, the two videos, showing what happened inside and outside the anniversary venue, were widely publicized. And it wasn’t a shootout: Guaranho started shooting and then Arruda retaliated, but died. The municipal guard appears throwing something at the agent’s car (witnesses said it was dirt) during an argument, which shouldn’t justify breaking into a party and executing a person.

Bolsonaro did not make a gesture of solidarity with the dead PT, probably because he was talking to his cheerleaders in the playpen in front of Palácio do Alvorada. The president customarily adopts different speeches for different audiences.

Bolsonaro invited PT’s brothers to a press conference to help him electorally

According to journalist Guilherme Amado, from the Metrópoles portal, Bolsonaro’s video call with Bolsonaro’s brothers Marcelo Arruda took place through deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ). “As much as there may have been a rude exchange of words, but it doesn’t justify the guy coming back armed and doing what he did,” he said.

The president invites them to participate in a press conference on Friday (15). “The idea is to have a press conference for you to speak the truth, it’s not the left or the right. The press is trying to wear down my government,” he said.

The widow, Pamela Sullen Silva, did not know about the call and, according to journalist Chico Alves, from UOL, considered the dialogue between the brothers-in-law and the president to be “absurd”.

Former President Lula had called her in order to offer solidarity for her husband’s death late Sunday afternoon (10).

And he also conveyed his feelings to the family of Guaranho, shortly after the crime, via social networks. “Two families lost their parents. Children were orphaned, including those of the aggressor. My feelings and solidarity with Marcelo Arruda’s family, friends and companions. I also ask for understanding and solidarity with the relatives of José da Rocha Guaranho, who lost a father and a husband to hate speech spurred on by an irresponsible president,” he posted.

In an attempt to show that he does not support violence, the president again brought up homicide figures, pointing out that there has been a reduction in deaths in his government. Making this unreasonable comparison is the equivalent of someone, after encouraging homophobia, saying they have gay friends.

As I reported here, the social networks of Jorge Guaranho, who killed Marcelo Arruda, this Saturday (9), in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), are a great echo box of the speeches and statements of Jair Bolsonaro. As much as the president has tried to get rid of the episode, tweeting this Sunday that “we dispense with any kind of support from those who practice violence against opponents”, it was he who spread to his followers that Brazil needed to undergo a “cleaning” of opponents.

And, apparently, Guaranho absorbed this intolerance well, as he called on everyone to clean the country from the PT on his Facebook account.

The president has never ordered anyone to commit this type of crime. However, the overlapping of their speeches over time, fomenting hatred against politicians, magistrates, journalists, among others, distorts the worldview of their followers and makes aggression “necessary” to take the country out of chaos and uproot the ” evil”, fueling the violence.

Bolsonaro wants the Bolsonarista relatives of the murdered in Foz do Iguaçu to participate with him in a press conference. A marketing action that will not help solve the problem. To do so, he would need to demand that his followers lay down their weapons after the assassination, in response to the requests of his allies and the opposition.

In keeping with the warning given in September of last year: “if you want peace, prepare for war”.