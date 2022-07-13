Bolsonaro says police officer who killed PT was also the target of aggression

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke again about the murder of PT by Bolsonarista (photo: ALAN SANTOS/PR) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Tuesday (12/7) that the Bolsonarista police officer Jorge José Guaranho, the author of the shots that killed the PT municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, was also the target of aggression.

According to Bolsonaro, Guaranho received kicks and punches from Arruda’s family, when he had already been wounded by the municipal guard.

Witness reports point out, however, that Guaranho passed the party shouting “Aqui Bolsonaro” and would have promised to return, which happened. Security cameras show him breaking into the party and shooting Arruda.

“Nothing justifies the exchange of fire, but outside… The investigation by the Civil Police of Paraná is being concluded, maybe they will conclude today, so we can see that there was a problem outside, where the guy who died, who was there in the party, threw a rock at the window of that guy who was in the car outside. Then he came back and started that shooting there where the birthday boy died,” he told supporters outside the Alvorada Palace.

When speaking with supporters, the president insinuated that the Bolsonarista had also been a victim of the case.

“The other one was injured, he was lying on the floor and then the people at the party kicked him in the face. Violence, no? The PT, it was the violence of the good, kick in the face of those who are lying on the ground. For those who don’t know exactly what happened, the images demonstrate the acts of violence that took place inside the enclosure. If this guy dies of head trauma and not because of a gunshot wound, these PT members will answer for murder,” Bolsonaro said.