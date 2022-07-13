‘Bolsonaro’s inspectors’ bring risk of violence at gas stations – 07/12/2022

A blitz is scheduled for this Tuesday (12) to inspect compliance by gas stations with the federal government decree that requires information on the price of derivatives on June 22. The action is part of the efforts of President Jair Bolsonaro’s government to contain high prices charged at pumps, acting at the end of the day, without addressing the causes of the increases.

This is a package of measures that even includes an internet channel for reporting posts that are not complying with the requirement determined by presidential decree a week ago. It is not possible to avoid the comparison with the “Sarney inspectors”, citizens who denounced and even entered into conflict in the markets that readjusted prices, when, 36 years ago, President José Sarney implemented the Cruzado Plan, which fixed all prices in the economy.

With the participation of “Bolsonaro’s inspectors”, the president wants to hold down prices by embarrassing fuel distributors. “We are going to demand that the profit margin of tankers and gas station owners is not increased with our tax reduction,” said the president a month ago, in an interview with a TV station.

It is unlikely that the pressure will prevent further rises in oil products prices if international oil prices do not help and rise. Even if international prices decline, a rising dollar can offset any drop in raw materials and compromise the maintenance or reduction of prices. The tax cut, in the circumstances of high oil prices or the exchange rate, may prove to be innocuous at the pump, although harmful to the fulfillment of social actions by the federal government and states.

It is an impossible mission to enforce the measures to inspect fuel prices at the pumps. Although the derivatives distribution market is currently concentrated in a few giants — Raízen, Ipiranga and Vibra (former BR Distribuidora) concentrate the segment — there are more than 200 regional distributors, which operate a total of 40,000 service stations, from north to south. of the mainland country. Controlling the quality of products, in the mouth of the distributor, which is no longer done as it should, is one thing, but controlling prices in an ultra-capillarised commercialization chain is another, much more complicated.

The pricing policy practiced by Petrobras, which determines the market standard, linked to import prices – that is, the combination of the international quotation and the dollar rate – is the cause of the current cycle of high fuel prices and, followed by inflation rates. Without changing this policy, attempts to contain increases with price lists, even if not declared, will not be successful and will only produce inefficiencies.

It is possible that Bolsonaro is not worried about the negative consequences of the disguised price freeze that he is putting in motion and even about the failure to comply with his determinations. As is also evident in the temporary measures of a social nature that are being adopted in violation of the rules in force, on the eve of the election, for Bolsonaro, what matters are the electoral gains he can obtain. Showing that he does everything to hold prices, but others don’t, is what, in fact, the measures adopted are aimed at.

In the Cruzado Plan, the tabulation produced shortages, product makeup (to escape the description of those tabulated) and the formation of parallel and illegal markets, giving space for various misdemeanors. In the case of the “Bolsonaro Plan” to control fuel prices, the risks are also great, including the occurrence of conflicts with tragic outcomes.

Even if you close your eyes, it is difficult to escape the evidence of an escalation of social tension in the environment. The campaign to arm the population, led by Bolsonaro, under the blind eye of judicial and police authorities, has been reflected in increasingly violent conflicts between supporters and opponents of the government. The possibility of episodes of violence at gas stations, with aggressive charging of price reductions by Bolsonaristas, unfortunately, cannot be ruled out and should be taken seriously.