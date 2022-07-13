Bolsonaro’s steakhouse explains breakup

After this Splash column announced that Gusttavo Lima no longer wants his image tied to the promotion of Frigorífico Goiás, famous for having created the “Picanha Mito”, in honor of Jair Bolsonaro, the establishment pronounced itself on the end of the partnership and society.

In a note to this columnist, Frigorífico Goiás says that it chose not to renew its contract with the sertanejo due to an internal decision to announce a “new successful partnership”.

“The Frigorífico Goiás informs that in fact the contract with the singer Gusttavo Lima has ended, however we still have his image in force, however by internal decision of the company, we chose not to renew with him, since we intend to close a new successful partnership for the brand. The company also emphasizes that it continues with its solid and robust brand as ever, with many franchises to open in Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Spain and England”, said the brand, which also announced the opening of a new unit coming soon with a show by Guilherme and Santiago.

According to sources in the column, Gusttavo Lima, who has had several shows with millionaire caches recently investigated, has been slowly trying to get rid of political issues. Considering the new strategy, the partnership and image contract with the meatpacking plant is not a good deal.

It is worth remembering that, in May of this year, the presence of a helicopter with Bolsonaro’s face drew attention in Goiânia.

The singer’s press office says that the end of the partnership has nothing to do with political issues and that he will not comment further on the matter.

Until December 2021, Gusttavo Lima seemed quite satisfied as a partner in the slaughterhouse. In an interview with journalist Leo Dias, from “Metrópoles”, he celebrated having sold 200 franchises of the business in 12 hours, and also informed that each franchise was valued at R$ 500 thousand. He also highlighted plans with the meatpacking plant that would continue until June 2022, noting that more than a thousand units of the venture would be sold.